Howard Eugene (Gene) McMahon

Howard (Gene) was born Jan. 18, 1936 in Lawrenceburg, Tenn., to Tom and Sarah McMahon. He was called home on June 28, 2020 at the age of 84 years and 5 months in Ardmore.

The eldest of 9 children Gene was raised in Lawrenceburg. There he meets Carol Frances Ferrell to whom he married on March 3, 1956. From this marriage was six children, Howard Jr., Patricia Gail, Ricky Allen, Billy Ray, Charles David and James Darwin.

He served honorably in the Tennessee National Guard. While he and Frances lived in Tennessee they owned and operated a full-service gas station. In 1968 he moved his family to Ardmore. His first job in Ardmore was with Bell’s full-service gas station. In 1970 he was hired on at Uniroyal Tire Co., where he remained throughout several transitions finally retiring from Michelin in the early 1990’s. He was not one to sit around, so after retirement he went to work stocking shelves for Josey at Taylor’s Liquor and Farris at Boy’s Food Store. In the 1990’s he had the opportunity to purchase both stores. He continued to own and operate Taylor’s Retail Liquor while his wife and kids ran Boy’s Food Store under his watchful eye. He was constantly telling them to stock the shelves or get something cleaned. His daily routine was working at Taylor’s until lunch, then he would head home to care for his garden, then returning to Taylor’s until his relief showed up so he could go work more in his garden in the evening.

He enjoyed spending his raining days sitting on the porch watching cars go by until he could think of something else to do in the garden, which he truly cherished. He enjoyed his family and friends to which he had many. When he asked his kids, “Can you do something for me when you have a chance?” as if he was in no hurry to get it done. Shortly after agreeing to do it, he was constantly asking if you had it done yet? His not in a hurry actually meant, “Do it right now.”

Gene was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Sarah McMahon; sons Howard Jr.; Ricky Allen and Billy Ray. Brothers Forbe, Don, Eddie. Sisters Helen and Charlene.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Carol Frances of the home. Daughter Patricia Gail Shelton of Ardmore, son Charles David and wife Kimberly Ann of Ardmore and James Darwin and wife Mandie of Pass Christian, Miss., 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren: brothers Terry, Vernon and Jimmy all of Lawrenceburg. His special sidekick pets Duke and Mandy.

Family visitation will be Thursday from 6-8, July 2, 2020 at Craddock Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday July 3, 2020 at McAlister Cemetery just west of Overbrook, Okla. Rev. Pearl Broom will officiate.

Online condolences can be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.