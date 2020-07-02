The Daily Ardmoreite

Mary Ann Sabo Fore

Born in St. Louis, Mo., May 31,1937, Mary Ann passed away surrounded by her loving and adoring family at home in Galveston, Texas, Monday, June 29, 2020.

Mary Ann, known as Mimi to family and friends, was an accomplished and highly regarded lifetime artist whose work was recognized with numerous top awards, including best of show, in art shows in southern Oklahoma and north Texas. Many of her paintings, in nearly all mediums, have been purchased and hung in homes by admirers throughout both states.

Most of her early years were in Oklahoma City where she graduated from Classen High School in 1955. That year she married the father of her three children Robert O. Coe. After their separation she married Larry Eakin, Jr and moved to Marietta, where her children graduated from high school. Subsequent to his death she and Ron Fore married and lived at Lake Ardmore until his passing.

Mary Ann is survived by her life partner of 11 years Ed Beasley and children, son Bill Coe and partner Kyle Allen; son Bob Coe; daughter Krysti Pearson and husband Jeff. She is also survived by sister Sharon Bozalis and husband John. Mimi’s grandchildren Brittany Baxter Head and Katie Coe also survive. She leaves special friend Kenn Tyler who she loved like a son. Dogs Gizie and Carli will also miss her.

She was preceded in death by parents Joe and Viola Sabo, previously mentioned husbands, grandson Jake Baxter and many, many canine pets.

She was cremated and services honoring her life are pending.