The Daily Ardmoreite

Deral Wayne Davis

Funeral services with military honors for Deral Wayne Davis will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, in the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jimmy May officiating. Interment will be at Dixie Cemetery.

Deral was born March 1, 1942 at Healdton, Okla., to Mark Davis and Opal (Vowell) Davis. He passed from this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the Oklahoma City Veterans Hospital at the age of 78. He and Mary Sorrells were married in Dallas, Texas on March 14, 1993. Deral was a Marine veteran. He served in Okinawa and did two tours during the Vietnam War. He has spent the last 7 years at the Ardmore Veteran’s Center as an Alzheimer’s patient. Deral loved spending time with his family. His grandchildren were his world. He enjoyed gardening, working with his cows and chickens and singing and playing his guitar. He spent many years in various forms of law enforcement, the Marine Corps and truck driving. He will missed by many family and friends.

Deral is preceded in death by his parents Mark and Opal Davis, 7 brothers and sisters, and his first wife Genevieve Davis.

He is survived by wife Mary Davis of Roff, daughters; Linda Johnson of Colorado, Letrice Davis of Sherman, Texas, Maddie Davis of Sulphur, sons; Mark Davis of Ardmore, Earl Davis of Atlanta, Chad Davis of Claremore, brother; Bill Davis of Pearland, Texas, sister; Mary Slover of Euless, Texas, 11 grandsons, four granddaughters, and 10 great-grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Hoitsman, Kyle Hoitsman, Scott Davis, Justin Farrell, Joseph Davis, Matt Farrell, Josh Farrell and Neal Davis.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or online at Alz.org. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.