DEATHS

Moore

Loyd Donaldson, 82, cross country truck driver, died on June 29, 2020. The family will be planning memorial services at a later date. (John Ireland Funeral Home)

Thackerville

Alfred Lee Barnett, 80, of Thackerville, jeweler, died July 1, 2020. No local services scheduled at this time. (Flanagan-Watts)