Jack Pruitt, Jr.

Jack Pruitt, Jr. was born in Hobart, Okla., Oct. 25, 1928. Jack became a Christian at an early age. During his college, military and employment years, he was an active member of several Southern Baptist Churches. He served as teacher, choir member, song leader, treasurer, finance and budget committee member and ordained Deacon. Jack often stated that opportunities of service and achievements were not because of him but because God blessed him and his efforts. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson (A.J.) Pruitt and Etta Ephema (Womack) Pruitt; two sisters, Addie B. Pruitt, and Clorene (Nelson) Pruitt; one granddaughter, Pamela Pruitt and one grandson, Christopher Mayo Pruitt. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn L. (Reed) Pruitt, Mustang; two sons, Jack David Pruitt (Carolyn), Topeka, Kan., and James Jeffrey Pruitt (Terri), Parma, Idaho; two nieces, eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang, Okla., with private interment following at Hillcrest Cemetery, Ardmore.