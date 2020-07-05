The Daily Ardmoreite

Larry Don Turley

Larry Don Turley, 70, departed this life on June 28, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Private family services will be held.

He was the son of Bobbie Jo Turley, and the late Kelsie Woodrow Turley of Durant.

Larry lived most of his life in Durant and Ardmore. He was a graduate of Durant High School 1968. Larry studied aviation at Southeastern State College and then served in the U.S. Air Force. He was later employed in various positions over the years.

Larry was a generous man who was always ready to share what he had with others. He had a passion for deer hunting, driving his pickup truck, napping with his pet dog, but most of all, for loving his family and friends. This kind soul was loved and will be sadly missed.

He leaves behind his mother, Bobbie Jo Turley, sister Kay Turley DiLisio and her husband James E. DiLisio of Baltimore; daughter Samantha Horn and her sons Tristan and Killian Horn of Ardmore, niece Kasha A. DiLisio Vandivier and grand nieces Emma and Lara Vandivier of Berlin, Md.; nephew James A DiLisio and his wife Jennifer Strunge of Baltimore.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.