Richard Joseph Roy

Richard Joseph Roy died peacefully on June 16, 2020 at his home in Broken Arrow. He was born on April 16, 1927 in Stillwater, to Felix G. Roy and Agnes Zvonek Roy. Richard, the eldest of four children, was baptized at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Stillwater. The family moved to Chapman Farms in Tishomingo where he attended the farm school. After the family moved to Ardmore, Richard attended Ardmore High School and completed his senior year at St. Gregory’s High in Shawnee.

Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army in June 1945. Upon completing his military service, he enrolled in Murray State Junior College. In 1949 he married Miriam Herr at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ardmore, and together they raised six children.

Richard joined Samedan Oil Company as a scout in the late 1940's. In 1957 he became manager of Tenpin Bowling Alley in Ardmore, which was owned by several Noble executives. In 1958, Richard moved to Atlanta to manage a bowling alley at the newly developed Lenox Square. Richard Roy was extremely loyal to his longtime employer, Ed Noble, and subsequently, they formed Construction Planners, Inc. to develop Rodeway Inns in Florida and Georgia. In 1977 he relocated to Tulsa, and joined his brothers in Sooner Construction and Royal Equipment. Simultaneously, Richard served as an independent construction manager supervising hotel construction and operations in Oklahoma, Utah and Connecticut until his retirement. Richard was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and the Foresters.

Richard was the ultimate sports enthusiast, and enjoyed fishing, golf, water skiing, boating, swimming and following professional sports. As a result of his love for sports, all six of his children were interested and excelled in athletics. From coaching one daughter’s basketball team, to following his son and daughters football and track events, Richard was always very proud of their accomplishments, and encouraged them to be fearless and to engage in good sportsmanship.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Agnes Roy, step-mother, Helen Hardage Roy, sister Mary Agnes Roy Silovsky (George), brother, Jean Roy (Shirley), sister-in-law Mary Corff Roy, his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia Roy Booms and Dirk Booms, nephew George Silovsky, Jr. and niece Virginia Roy. He is survived by his spouse, Mary Jo Dotson Roy, son, Gregory Roy of Topeka, Kan., daughters, Cecilia Roy Harrington (Charlie) of Santa Clara, Utah, Sr. Julia Marie (Agnes) Roy of Tulsa, Kathleen Roy Akan of Grand Canyon, Ariz., and Michelle Roy Isenbart (David) of Claremore. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Lawrence and Joelene Roy of Stillwater, step-brother, John Hardage (Pat) of Georgetown, Texas, his five grandchildren: Andrew Isenbart (Taylor), Ashley Isenbart, Adam Isenbart, Miriam Bankston, Joseph Bankston, many nieces and nephews, and step-daughter, Susan Reed.

A funeral Mass of Resurrection was held on June 30, 2020 at St. Benedict Church in Broken Arrow. Interment will be 1:30 p.m. July 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Ardmore.