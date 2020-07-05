The Daily Ardmoreite

Virgil Ray Warren

Virgil Ray Warren, of Springer, passed from this life on July 2, 2020 at Ardmore, Okla. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Milo Cemetery with Leo Potts officiating.

Virgil was born on Dec. 18, 1940 to Clarence and Dolly Farmer Warren. Virgil joined the United States Navy after graduating from Plainview High School. He excelled in the Navy as an electronics engineer. Upon discharge, Virgil returned to Carter County and purchased his parents a home in Springer, where they would live the remainder of their lives.

Virgil married Wilma Louise Patton on Nov. 10, 1966, in Springer, Okla. They owned and operated TV City together until the TV repair business became a lost art. Virgil was an avid inventor, he could take parts and pieces and make just about anything. The legacy he leaves his family is his belief in hard work and honest living.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Dale Warren and his loving wife of 39 years, Wilma.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Keith Babb of Springer and son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Sandy Warren of Dickson. Seven grandchildren, Brooke Dodd, Kara Warren, Kelby Warren, Clay Hector, Dustin Hector, Manly Hill and Krista Stewart. 12 great-grandchildren; Draydin, Jaren, Brinlynn, Addison, Keyson, Ellorie, Westin, Brayden, Brendyn, Tilor and Zoie and a new granddaughter arriving in two weeks.

Honorary bearers will be Brian Warren, Stacey McDaniel, Doug Bennett, Gary Walker, Jordan Dodd and Kelby Warren.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.