The Daily Ardmoreite

Aubrey Dee Pugh

Services for Aubrey Dee Pugh, of Marietta, are set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Christ Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Marietta, with Bro. Ronnie Carroll officiating and Steve Carroll assisting. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marietta.

Aubrey was born Sept. 12, 1941 in Austin, Texas, the son of Aubrey Arron and Cora Mae (Hunter) Pugh. He passed away peacefully at his residence on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 78.

Aubrey attended school in Texas. He married the love of his life Gay Nell Cooper on Sept. 1, 1961 in Italy, Texas. They celebrated 58 wonderful years together.

Aubrey has been a Love County resident since 1980. He was a great mentor and inspired many throughout his life. Aubrey would always have a great story to tell. When he was in Houston, every nurse from every floor would want to come hear his story and look in his pretty blue eyes. He lived his life for his family and never missed a day of work when he was not sick. It was nothing for Aubrey to wake up in the morning and have a building framed by the end of the day. He had impeccable work ethic. He had three of the greatest businesses and was successful at all three; Aubrey Pugh Roofing, P & R Game Farm and saving money. Aubrey always said, “If you don’t have that dollar in your pocket, then don’t buy it!” No one could add numbers faster than him. He could tell you how many squares there were in a roof job while standing on the ground. His favorite things to add were members to his family. If you ever needed to find him in the evenings, you could head out to the chicken yard where you would find him tending to the chickens. Later in life, his grandkids and great-grandkids were his best source of entertainment. Aubrey was a member of the Christ Tabernacle Pentecostal Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Gay Nell Pugh of the home; three daughters, Patty Newman and husband Greg of Marietta, Audrey Rodriguez and husband Silvano of Marietta, and Teresa Langston and husband Jeff of Thackerville; brother, Benny Pugh of Milan, Tenn.; sister, Sallie Tiedeman and husband Bob of Greeley, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Joyce Shalter of Marietta, and Bonnie Richard of Waxahachie, Texas; 21 grandkids, April Manuel, Keeton Manuel, Gregory Newman, Vanessa Newman, Tony Rodriguez, Nikki Rodriguez, Kristin Rodriguez, Anna Gaddie, Cody Gaddie, Sheena Wywias, Justin Wywias, Ryan Rife, Brittany Coffman, Dustin Rife, Allese Cameron, Shelby Langston, Jeremy Bieber, Newt Langston, Syndelyn Langston, Call Langston, and Wayne Harrison; and 23 great-grandkids, Leighton Manuel, Alexis Newman, Kaylyn Manuel, Ashtyn Newman, Urijah Newman, Braden Newman, Tarah Riggs, Gracelynn Rodriguez, Colten Rodriguez, Audriana Rodriguez, Ethan Lowery, Colten Gaddie, Riley Gaddie, Aubrey Wywias, Harper Blu Rife, Cricket Pate Rife, Paris Rife, Coyboy Rife, Little Ryan Langston, Kyler Langston, Jasmine Palomino, Brandy Palomino, and Angel Palomino.

Serving as casket bearers are Gregory Newman, Tony Rodriguez, Dustin Rife, Ryan Rife, Cody Gaddie, Leighton Manuel, Wayne Harrison, Keeton Manuel, Justin Wywias, and Newt Langston. Honorary bearers are Gregg Newman, Jeff Langston, Silvano Rodriguez, Jeremy Bieber, and Ethan Lowry.

Time for viewing for family and friends will be 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 7th, at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.