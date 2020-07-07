The Daily Ardmoreite

Frank Laird Wilhite

Frank Laird Wilhite 63, of Madill, Okla., passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home in Madill. He was born on March 14, 1957 in Ardmore, to the late Frank Gaston Wilhite and Mildred Laird Wilhite. Frank was raised in Madill where he graduated Madill High School in 1975. He later attended Southeastern State University where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts. Frank married LaRue Reasoner on April 3, 1981 in Durant, Okla. From 1980 to 1986 Frank was employed by AT&T as a lineman. Moving forward to a career in 1986, Frank worked for Farmers Insurance Agent until retirement from the agency in 2003. Frank had a deep interest and knowledge in the history of Marshall County. He was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist church in Madill, an active member of the Madill Lions Club and the National Sand Bass Festival committee. Frank enjoyed fishing, hunting, and finding treasurers like arrowheads and rocks. He attained the goal of becoming an assistant Scout Master for the Boy Scouts program of Madill Troops.

He is survived by wife LaRue Wilhite, Madill; children Frank Wayne Wilhite and wife Brittney, Madill, Riley Wilhite, of the home; Mother in-law Geraldine Reasoner, Madill; Nieces Kerry Wilhite, Dallas, Texas, Tammy Wilhite, Montana, Jamie Shetly, Tulsa; Grandchildren Porscha Taylor, Preston Love, Landon Blackwood, Logan Stone.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Lee Wilhite; two brothers, Byron and Clay Wilhite; Father in-law Bob Reasoner; and one brother in-law, Jerry Reasoner.

Memorials may be made towards the funeral arrangements through Watts Funeral Home or the WOW program at the First United Methodist church in Madill.

Casket Bearers: Frank Wilhite Jr., Dale Wren, James Chapman, Bobby Patton, Greg Martens and Lonny Holderman.

Honorary Bearers: Don Whittaker, Ricky Clark and the Class of 1975.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 7th at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a family hour from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill. Steve and Wanda Littrell will officiate the service. Music arranged by Riley Wilhite. Interment will be at the Oakland Cemetery, Oakland, Okla. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.