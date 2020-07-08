Death notices for Wednesday
DEATHS
Ardmore
Debra Ann Blackerby, 63, retired seamstress, died July 4, 2020. Cremation-With-Care by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. (Harvey-Douglas)
Janet Louise Hammons, 69, retired daycare center director, died July 2, 2020. Cremation-With Care by Harvey Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. (Harvey-Douglas)
James C. (Jay) Johnson, 92, USAF retiree and Uniroyal-Goodrich retiree. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial with Military Honors at McAlister Cemetery. (Harvey-Douglas)
Marietta
Aubrey Dee Pugh, 78, of Marietta, owner of Pugh Roofing, died July 5, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Christ Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, Marietta. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)