Death notices for Wednesday

DEATHS

Ardmore

Debra Ann Blackerby, 63, retired seamstress, died July 4, 2020. Cremation-With-Care by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. (Harvey-Douglas)

Janet Louise Hammons, 69, retired daycare center director, died July 2, 2020. Cremation-With Care by Harvey Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. (Harvey-Douglas)

James C. (Jay) Johnson, 92, USAF retiree and Uniroyal-Goodrich retiree. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial with Military Honors at McAlister Cemetery. (Harvey-Douglas)

Marietta

Aubrey Dee Pugh, 78, of Marietta, owner of Pugh Roofing, died July 5, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Christ Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, Marietta. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)