Frances Love

Services for Frances Love of Rubottom, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel of Marietta, with Rev. Jeremy Parham officiating. Interment will follow in the Leon Cemetery, Leon, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Frances was born on Feb. 19, 1939 to Frank O. and Emma (Gutierrez) Godfrey in Española, N.M. She passed away surrounded by family on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence at the age of 81.

Frances grew up in Española, N.M., and attended and graduated with the McCurdy Charter School Class of 1957. She migrated to California and then to Love County in 1969. Frances married Houston Love on May 8, 1998 in Marietta. She worked at the Marietta Cookie Shop for many years and Weber Aircraft in Gainesville, Texas for a few years, before choosing to retire to the ranch in Rubottom working alongside the love of her life. Frances loved caring for her family and enjoyed the ranch life. Some of her interests include reading the bible, collecting crosses and bird houses and working outside in the garden. The thing she enjoyed the most was spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jimmy, Buddy and David Godfrey; stepdaughter, Vicky St. Clair; and grandchildren, Levi Curbow and Tamsen Payne.

Survivors include her husband, Houston Love of the home; children, Clifton Curbow and wife Sonja of Oklahoma City, Lisa Teafatiller and husband Rickey of Marietta, Stacey Anderson of The Colony, Texas, Larry Love of Fort Worth, Texas, and Marty Love of Amarillo, Texas; sisters, Lyn Vinyard and husband Leon of Albuquerque, N.M., Susan Blonski of Virginia Beach, Va, and Linda Godfrey of Albuquerque; grandchildren, Ricky, Cameron, Brent, Ryan, Kendal, Justin, Chase, Gary, Tanner, Shakira, Zack, Amy, Laci, and Crystal; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Ryan Curbow, Rickey Teafatiller, Justin Teafatiller, Chase Clifton, Cameron Love, and Gary Clifton. Honorary bearers are Rickey Teafatiller, Sr., Brent St. Clair, Larry Love, Zack Curbow, Randall Cavitt, Gene Brooks, Angie Parker, and Levi Curbow.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association towards the research of medication, www.alz.org, 800-272-3900, or drop off at the funeral home.

Time for visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

