Israel “EZ” Robledo

Israel “EZ” Robledo, age 56, passed away on June 30, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, in McAlister Cemetery with the Pastor Chris Osuna officiating. Mike Joe as Eulogist.

EZ was born on Jan. 27, 1964, in Alice, Texas where he grew up. He lived in various places throughout the United States and worked at many jobs including Stucco and the oilfield. He could do the work of two men while working in the derricks. That is what earned him the name “EZ” only he could make the job look easy. EZ was a contractor for a time as he followed the work state to state in charge of a fifteen man crew. But for EZ, being a mechanic was one job that was his life.

He met Joniel Isaac on Sept. 12, 2004 and within two weeks EZ moved her in with him and they have been together for 16 years. In 2008, Joniel and EZ conceived their only child, but it was not meant to be and the infant passed, they buried J Isaac Robledo in June 2008 at Carpitcher Family Cemetery. EZ will be remembered for his love of singing and dancing, he was always happy and hardly ever seen without a smile.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his little baby, J Isaac Robledo, brothers, Juan, Adan and Reuben, two special nephews, Joe Villarreal and JR Villarreal.

EZ is survived by his common law wife, Jo, two children he claimed as his own, Juan Mosquedo and Lizbeth Mosquedo, mother and father-in-law, Quinton and Julia Scott, sister-in-laws, Jonnie Joe, and husband, Mike, Janis Cain, brothers-in-law, Jon Isaac Jr., and wife, Jennifer, Travis Scott, Timothy Scott and wife, Alicia, all of Ardmore, seven brothers and sisters, Cindy Villarreal, Alicia Robledo, Celia Robledo, Richard Robledo, Felix Robledo, Rolando Robledo and Alfredo Robledo, all of Alice, Texas. EZ is also survived by his children, all of Texas.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Manuel Molina, Jose Hernandez, Rodney Parker, Stacey Wallace, Andres Garcia and Justin Sanders.

Honorary pallbearers will be Armando Luna, Santiago Barrientos, David Barnard, LaTaqueria, Jeremy Marshall, Jay Marshall, Marcio Murillos, Sam Cain III, Little Stacey Wallace and EJ Tunnell.

