Jessie “Pinkie” Gray

Jessie “Pinkie” Gray was born Oct. 19, 1926 to Mary Elizabeth (Allison) and William Harvey Cannon in Sulphur. She passed from this life on July 3, 2020 at the age of 93.

Pinkie lived in Davis before moving to Ardmore. She was the proud owner of her beauty shop which she managed until her retirement in 2010. Pinkie was a member of the St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Ardmore.

Pinkie was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and William Cannon. She is survived by her sons Joe Sartain and Jerry Sartin.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home. A private funeral will be held at a later date.

