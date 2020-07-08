The Daily Ardmoreite

Pamela Sue Parker Bolton

Pamela Sue Bolton, 67, of Lone Grove, went to meet the Lord on July 4, 2020. Pam was born to proud parents Peggy Wallace Parker and Robert Dale Parker on Aug. 19, 1952 in Duncan. At the age of 4, Pam entered Waurika’s Prettiest Baby Contest. In no time her big brown eyes and thick curly brown hair won the hearts of the judges. The prize was a beautiful 16x20 picture displayed today. Pam graduated from Ringling High School in 1970. She went on to study nursing at North Central College and graduated in 1996 as a Registered Nurse. Playing with and collecting Barbie’s was Pam’s favorite childhood past time. Each year she would receive a new Barbie for Christmas but her favorite was one of the first ones made. Pam was a wonderful cook. She loved to dance and curl up with a good book. In 1969, Pam met a scrawny Marine and fell in love. They married on May 19, 1972 in Ardmore. From this union two sons were born, Ronald Dale Bolton and Jonathan David Bolton.

Pamela is survived by her mother, Peggy Parker; brothers Alan Parker, David Parker along with his wife Shannon Parker; sons, Ron Bolton and his wife Carla Bolton, Jonathan Bolton and his wife Kelli Bolton; grandchildren Glenna and Cody Wyatt, Dylan and Chloe Bolton, Parker Bolton, Brooks Bolton, Ruby Bolton; five great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Pam was preceded in death by her dad Robert Dale Parker, and niece Candice Parker. A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home. Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9th in the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Pastor Chad Penner officiating. Interment will be at Rosehill Cemetery. Pallbearers will Parker Bolton, Dylan Bolton, Cody Wyatt, Ryan Parker, Scott Wallace and Tony Phillips. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.