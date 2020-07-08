The Daily Ardmoreite

Rockey Neal Collins

Rockey Neal Collins, 66, passed away on July 5, 2020 in a local hospital after his battle with lung cancer. He was born July 16, 1953 in Ardmore to Homer Dave and Emma Lois (Denham) Collins.

Rockey enjoyed life with a wonderful sense of humor. He was affectionately called “uncle” Rockey by so many because he became an uncle at age 3. He was always there for anyone that needed his help. He will be missed and remembered by so many.

Rockey was a graduate of Ardmore High School. He learned the concrete business by working at a local company for many years before starting his own company, Rockey Collins Concrete Co. He was known as hard working and a perfectionist.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol (Banker); brother, Charles, Gary and Homer; and a sister, Donna (Collins) Glass.

He is survived by a brother, Grady Paul of Oklahoma City and his sister, Linda (Guy) Hoyt, Tucson, Ariz., and many, many nieces, and nephews.

A Visitation will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5 to 7 at the Craddock Funeral Home, 525 South Commerce, Ardmore. There will be no official funeral service as requested by Rockey.

Online condolences can be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.