Death notices for Thursday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Deborah Ann Lamb, of Ardmore, Leat Surgical Supply Technician - Mercy Hospital, died July 8, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

G.C. Willis,78, of Ardmore, retired teacher/coach, died July 8, 2020. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Thackerville

Timothy “Tim” Jones, age 60, of Marietta, inventory specialist, died July 6, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Thackerville Community Church, Thackerville. (Flanagan-Watts)