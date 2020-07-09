The Daily Ardmoreite

James C. "Jay" Johnson

James C. (Jay) Johnson was born May 15, 1928 in a log house at Powell, Okla., to George and Lula Brown Johnson. Jay passed from this life Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Oklahoma Veterans Center of Ardmore, at the age of 92.

Jay was a full-blooded Chickasaw Indian and very proud of his Native American heritage. He and the love of his life, Allie Marris were joined in marriage Nov. 1, 1953 at the First Baptist Church of Ardmore. They were the parents of three children, Uwannah, James Paul, and Yolanda.

Jay graduated from the Chiloco Indian School and then enlisted in the Air Force, May 31, 1947. After his basic training at Lackland AFB he was stationed at Andrews AFB, Washington, D.C. A propeller mechanic, he did three overseas tours in Japan, a year each in Korea and Canada. In the U.S. he was stationed at SAC Bases in California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Following his last tour at Tachikawa AFB, Japan, Jay retired as a Tech Sgt, Aug. 1, 1968. For his service Jay was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, the Distinguished Unit Citation, the Air Force Outstanding Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the Air Force Longevity Service Award, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and a Presidential Unit Citation.

In 1973 he and his family returned to Ardmore, Jay worked at various jobs until joining Uniroyal Tire Co. in 2001. He retired from Uniroyal-Goodrich Tire Co. in 2001 after 28 years with the company. Jay was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ardmore.

Jay was a quiet kind man that was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends or family. Favorite leisure time included baking his delicious chocolate chip, oatmeal and peanut butter cookies; being outdoors taking care of his yard and flower garden; playing Moon or regular dominoes; watching the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers or the OU Sooners on T.V.; read and study his bible seated in his favorite chair.

Jay is now reunited with his parents, brother, Tommy Johnson, sister, Lula Johnson Brown and great-granddaughter, Taygan Joe, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved wife, Allie, his daughter, Uwannah Watts and husband, Mike; son, James Paul Johnson; daughter, Yolanda Hudson and husband, Lee Bond, all of Ardmore. Grandchildren, Mika Watts, Joby Jay Johnson, Brett Pittman, Brendan Hudson, Dakota Brown, Keely Johnson, Kyndal Jones, Acea Johnson, Ashley Farmer, Alexis Farmer and Taylor Johnson; his great-granddaughters, McKenzie Williams, Abbigayle Hamilton, Amelia Rose Payne, Amelia Lynn Farmer and Emerald Dawn Williams. Jay was so loved by his family, he will be greatly missed, but not forgotten.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Donny Custar. Burial with Military Honors will follow at McAlister Cemetery with the assistance of Arch Baptiste, Alden Williams, Kendell Marris, Shay Miller, Cody Almond and Josh Baptiste serving as pallbearers. Honorary bearers include Arlie, Mathew, Harold, Tony, Phil and Wendell Marris, Aaron Williams, Vince Baptiste, Lance Cooper and Maurice Bond.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory, where condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.