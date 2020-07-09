Russell Edward "Eddie" Long

WILSON — Funeral Services for Mr. Russell Edward "Eddie" Long, 59 of Wilson, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, July 10, 2020 at Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Spence McConnell officiating. Interment will follow at Bomar Point Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Eddie was born Dec. 17, 1960 in Ardmore, to the late Mr. Russell Long, Jr. and Mrs. Corena (Camp) Long. He departed from this life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Ardmore.

Eddie was raised all over southern Oklahoma. He attended school in Springer until his junior year because he decided it was a good idea to ride his motorcycle down the middle of the hallway. Lets just say he was a bit of a rebel. He enlisted in the United States Army serving honorably. Eddie married the former Lisa Lanter on Aug. 17, 1990 and they were blessed with two daughters, Krystal Ann and Rachel Nicole. Eddie worked for VE Enterprises for many years as a coater, blaster and forklift operator until his health could no longer allow him to work. Later, He married Patsy Ann Dyer on Dec. 30, 1999 and they were blessed with a daughter, Kassitty LeAnn. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2019. Eddie enjoyed NASCAR, riding motorcycles, lake trips with family but most of all, he enjoyed his time with his grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents; step-father, Junior Bridgman; and wife, Patsy.

Eddie is survived by his daughters, Krystal Long and Tanner Underwood of Ardmore, Rachel Lasiter and husband Brandon of Healdton and Kassitty Long and fiance Josh Thornton of Ardmore; step-daughter, Christy Bulla and husband Dustin of Wilson; step-son, Sam Simmons and Kylie of Kingston; sister, Barbara Dyer of Wilson; half-brother, J.L. Bridgman of Lone Grove; grandchildren, Aubrie, Noah, Corena, Kendall, Abaline, Katelyn, Justus, Ella, Bryton, Hayden and one on the way, Taylor; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

Casket bearers will be Tanner Underwood, Brandon Lasiter, Dustin Bulla, Sam Simmons, J.L. Bridgman, Tommy Skinner and Marc Morales.

Family visitation is scheduled for Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

