The Daily Ardmoreite

Deborah Ann Lamb

Funeral services for Deborah Ann Lamb will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery with the assistance of Eric Lamb, Kyle Lamb, Kolby Lamb, Joseph Lamb, Wyatt Lamb and Riley Love serving as pallbearers.

Deborah was born Jan. 11, 1954 at Tulare, Calif., the daughter of the late Earl Wesley "Bub" Moody and Mildred Lee (Callen) Moody Hall. She grew up in Southern California, where she and the late Kenneth Don Lamb were married Jan. 16, 1970 at Ventura, Calif. Deborah passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her rural Ardmore residence.

Deborah came to Ardmore 40 years ago from California and was a 37-year employee at Ardmore's Mercy Hospital, where she was the Lead Surgical Supply Technician.

Deborah had a great love for her family; she made the best Mexican food and always enjoyed cooking it for her kids and grandkids. In her leisure time she enjoyed gardening.

Deborah is survived by her three sons, Joseph Lamb and his wife, Heather, Kenny Lamb and his wife, Jamie, and Eric Lamb; her daughter, Shelby Love and her husband Riley; also her nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, eight siblings and her special friend, Jimmy Carter.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.