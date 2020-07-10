The Daily Ardmoreite

G. C. Willis

Former Plainview High School football coach, G. C. Willis, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Ardmore after a period of failing health. G. C. was born to the late Willard O. and Lois L. (McFadden) Willis, July 23, 1941 at Enville, Okla.

G. C. grew up in Enville and began school and may have even picked a little cotton there; he transferred to Marietta High School, graduating with the class of 1960. While attending Southeastern at Durant, he was an assistant coach at Marietta under Coach Bob McClain. In 1964 he graduated from Southeastern and began coaching and teaching at Marietta. G. C's first head coaching position was at Plainview High School in 1975. During his career he coached and taught at Wilson and Milburn in Oklahoma and at Tom Bean and Prosper in Texas. During his coaching years, there was never an 'off season', G.C. was always coaching; even during the times he farmed raising peanuts or cattle. He also worked for a time with Farmers and Shelter insurance companies.

G. C. and the former Rebecca Jane "Becky" Estes were married Oct. 6, 1966 at Tishomingo, Okla. The parents of two sons, Greg and Reggie, they would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary later this year.

In addition to his wife, Becky, G. C. is survived by his two sons and their wives, Greg and Tina Willis, Paradise, Texas and Reggie and Angel Willis, Ardmore; his sisters and their husbands, Claude and Jerry Vaughn, Barbara and James Blakely, Brenda and Roscoe Hicks; grandchildren, Christi Juarez and husband, Ricky, Weatherford, Texas, Shawna Willis, Paradise, Texas, Garrett Willis, Ardmore, Rylee Willis, Ardmore, Amber Smith and husband, J.L., Ardmore; his great-grandchildren, Ethan Juarez, Lilly Juarez, Chloe Juarez, Landon Willis, Scarlett Willis, Allen Smith, J. S. Smith, Shadow Smith; also numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Roy Ed Vincent will conduct funeral services at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery with the assistance of Kenny Henley, Brad Bolles, Robert Manley, Brian Ford, Alan Rudd and Scott Skaggs serving as pallbearers. Honorary bearers include Larry Roberts, Charlie Roberts, Harrell Kennedy, Marty Grisham, Kenneth Thacker, Ronnie Westfall, Paul Riley, Blake Smiley, Lavon Hicks, Samson Buck, Darren Rudd, Troy Cain and all the "Knotheads" he coached or taught over the years.

The family will receive friends at a time of visitation and support from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.