The Daily Ardmoreite

Laquita Stinson

Laquita Stinson, 88, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Ardmore. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, with Pastor Walt Spradling officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Griffin Funeral Home in Ardmore.

Laquita was born Sept. 7, 1931 in Love County, to the late Mr. Neal Jackson and Mrs. Grace Jackson. Laquita attended Meadowbrook School, where she graduated in 1949. She met her love of her life, Harold Stinson, while she was in high school and after graduation, she and Harold married in Gainesville, Texas on Aug. 27, 1949. Next month would be their 71st wedding anniversary. Laquita followed Harold as he entered the United States Air Force, moving with him and supporting him as he was stationed in Texas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. They enjoyed their Air Force years, but came back home to Ardmore to settle and start a family. In 1960, she gave Harold a son, Kevin, and they were active in their church activities and Kevin's school and baseball teams. Laquita also worked many years for First National Bank and Trust of Ardmore, Lincoln Bank, and later helped Harold with their automotive business. She loved her church, Crystalrock Cathedral, and volunteered with the Ladies Ministry group. Laquita loved to help others in need, buying meals for strangers, giving clothing to others, and supporting her church and missions. Laquita was a member of the United Commercial Travelers, and loved going on family vacations through the years. She played the organ, painted, was a great cook, and loved visiting with her friends.

In 1993, she was thrilled to gain her daughter-in-law, her daughter Denise. She could not hardly wait to hold her first grandchild, which she was thrilled to the next year, with granddaughter Emily Michelle, and later on, Elizabeth Grace. She devoted her whole time to taking care of both granddaughters at her home, where she was known as MawMaw to them. She loved to take them shopping, as well as to lunch or to let them play at playgrounds or at her home and backyard. She loved her husband, son, daughter, and grandchildren deeply, her family members, and her church family and friends, but she loved her Lord most of all. She was a wonderful wife of 71 years, and a wonderful mom and MawMaw.

She was preceded in death by and is now reunited with, her parents, brother Don Jackson, in-laws Wesley and Bea Stinson, brother-in-law Lavon/Jearline Stinson, and brother-in-law Billy Stinson.

Laquita is survived by her husband Harold of Ardmore, son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Denise Stinson of Ardmore, granddaughters Emily Stinson and Elizabeth Stinson of Ardmore, sister Lavenia/Wallace Hamilton of Bethany, brother Dan/Vicki Jackson of Yukon, brother Gale Jackson/Carla of Holland, Mich., sister-in-law Elva Jackson of Ardmore, brother-in-law Pat/LaJoy Stinson of Wapanucka, and brother-in-law Bobby/ Joanne Stinson of Allen, Texas. She also had many cousins, nieces, and nephews that loved their cousin or Aunt Quita.

Casket bearers will be Dan Jackson, Pat Stinson, Scott Hamilton, Ronald Stinson, Carl Parton, and Randy Growall.

Condolences may be left at griffinhillcrest.com.