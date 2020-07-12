The Daily Ardmoreite

Arthur Leslie “Buddy” Mulkey

Arthur Leslie “Buddy” Mulkey, Jr. died March 11, 2020, at the age of 84. Buddy was born to A.L. Mulkey and Edna Bumgarner Mulkey on July 4, 1935, in Davis. He grew up in Davis and lived here his entire life, graduating from Davis High School with the class of 1954. He was a loyal DHS alumnus and remained in contact with his classmates through the annual Davis Alumni banquet throughout his life.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at First Baptist Church, Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Vision Fund of The First Baptist Church of Davis of which Buddy was a devoted member.

