The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Miss Joann Keithley, 83, retired music education teacher with Ardmore Public Schools, died July 8, 2020. Services are pending at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. (Harvey-Douglas)

Coleman

Mark Wayne Scribner, 49, died July 8, 2020. Services are at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, at the Coleman School Gymnasium. Visitation at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home Sunday 2-4. (DeArman-Clark)