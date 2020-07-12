The Daily Ardmoreite

William "Bill" Eugene Wilson

HEALDTON — Funeral services for Mr. William "Bill" Eugene Wilson, 89, of Healdton are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the East Lincoln Street Church of Christ of Healdton with Carl Johnson officiating. Family visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the East Lincoln Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery in Healdton. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton, 65 Golf Course Rd.

Mr. Wilson was born May 31, 1931 at Wilson to the late Mr. Charles R. Wilson and Mrs. Roxy (McKee) Wilson. He departed from this life on Thursday, morning July 9, 2020 at a healthcare facility in Temple, Texas.

Mr. Wilson graduated from Wilson High school and soon after joined the United States Navy. He served honorably during the Korean War and returned to this area upon his discharge. He married the former Ms. Charlene Ogletree on Oct. 8, 1955 at Ardmore. They shared many years together until her passing on May 7, 2014. Mr. Wilson was employed most of his working years for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.

Mr. Wilson constantly was involved within the community of Healdton. He served as mayor and councilman for the City of Healdton for lots of years as well as serving on the Healdton School Board of Education. He was chosen as “Citizen of the Year” in 1988 for his countless devotions to the community. Among his many actions, he was a member of the Healdton Lions Club, helped institute the Museum at Sunset Elementary and was influential in placing decorative light poles on Main street. Mr. Wilson was significant in establishing the “Old Timer’s Breakfast and was a member of the cemetery association, the VFW, the Healdton Beautiful, and had served as a volunteer foreman of a work crew for the Oklahoma Corrections Facility, when in Healdton. Most importantly, Mr. Wilson was committed to his family and his church, being a faithful member of the East Lincoln Church of Christ of Healdton.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Charlene (Ogletree) Wilson; son, Roger Dale Wilson; and siblings, Ruel Wilson, Virgie Mae Roycroft, Donna Raye Williams, Betty Lou Aycox and Raymond Wilson.

Survivors include his son William "Billy" Eugene Wilson, Jr. and wife Pam of Lorena, Texas; daughter, Donna Sue Householder of Farmerville, La.; daughter-in-law, Judy Wilson of Healdton; grandchildren, Lana Nissen and husband Jonathan, Cassie Hykel and husband, Jeremy, Grant, Lexi, Austin and wife Hallie, Candice Wilson, Olivia Post and husband, Luke, Audrey Smith and husband, Deron, Lara Medlock, Cole Householder, Jared Wilson and wife, Janene and Wade Wilson; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Abree and Eden Post, Fischer, Sawyer and Thatcher Smith; Alexis, Madilyn, Vince and Savanna Wilson, Abe, Willa Rue, Nissen, Conrad, Chloe Hykel; numerous other family and friends.

Casket bearers are Jared Wilson, Wade Wilson, Grant Wilson, Austin Wilson, Cole Householder, Johnny Burkhalter.

Memories and photos may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.