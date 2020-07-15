Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Shelba Jean Rayburn, retired restaurant manager, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Ardmore. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment will be 3 p.m. at Byrd's Prairie Cemetery, Tupelo, Okla. (Craddock)

Burneyville

Steven “Steve” Dewayne Couey, 59, of Burneyville, hospitality,died July 10, 2020. Small private service will be held at a later date. (Flanagan-Watts)

Thackerville

Debbi Kay Barcheers, 58, of Thackerville, retail department supervisor, died July 9, 2020. No services scheduled at this time. (Flanagan-Watts)

Sulphur

Robert Donald Williams, 81, died Sunday, July 12, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Sulphur. (Hale’s)