Donald Cecil Walker Jr.

A celebration of life for Donald Cecil Walker Jr. is scheduled for Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Tips Point Pavilion at Lake Murray, Sean Maher will officiate. Donnie was born to Donald Cecil and Brenda (Meltabarger) Walker on Aug. 13, 1979 in Ardmore. He passed this life on July 12, 2020 in an Oklahoma City hospital.

Donnie was a Welder and had worked for Dolese Co. He was a member of the First Christian Church. He was wonderful son, father, brother. He was a best friend to so many and he never met a stranger. Donnie had a big beautiful heart. Even at the end of his life he was able to donate organs to save someone else.

He is survived by his son, Blayne Walker of Davis; daughter Auroa Walker of Davis; mother, Brenda Tompkins and her husband Chris of El Paso, Texas; mother of his children, Kelsey Webb of Davis and her son Bryndan; sister, Mandy Gibson, nephew, William Gibson of Lewisville, Texas; Half siblings, Teresa Woest, Byers, Texas, Scott Walker of Yukon, Jamie Walker, Corpus Christi, Texas and Christi Walker; aunts and uncles, Addie and Ron Downing of Wylie, Texas, Tim Meltabarger; cousins Brad, Brian and Reed Downing, Ric Meltabarger and Carly Meltabarger.

He was preceded in death by his Father Donald C. Walker Sr., Grandmother, Mary Meltabarger and Uncle Ric Meltabarger.

Online condolences can be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.