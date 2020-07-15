The Daily Ardmoreite

Kathryn Caldwell

Graveside services for Kathryn Caldwell of Marietta, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Marietta, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Marietta. Officiating will be Pastor Brett Alberda.

Kathryn was born on Sept. 7, 1930, in Burneyville, to Luther Iran and Mary Alice (Blue) Burton. She passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home at the age of 89.

Kathryn was a lifelong resident of Love County. She married her high school sweetheart Woodie D. Caldwell June 21, 1947 in Gainesville, Texas. He preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 1987. Kathryn worked for Marietta Sportswear and as a waitress at the Dairy Hub and Red Rooster Restaurant, which later became Denims. The thing she excelled the most at was being a homemaker and farm wife. Kathryn was Love County Frontier Days Pioneer Royalty in 2018. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to thrift stores, cooking, and most of all spending time with her kids and grandkids.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by grandson, Christopher Caldwell; two brothers, Don Burton and Rayford Burton; two sisters, Anna Lee Smith and Queta Fern Burton.

Survivors include daughter, Janet Sparks of Marietta; son, Woodie Don Caldwell and wife Angie of New Castle; sister, Kathleen Caldwell of Marietta; five grandchildren, Kevin Hartman and wife Deann, Derrick Gray, Brandon Sparks, Stephen Sparks, and Amy Caldwell; seven great-grandchildren, Macie Hartman, Tyler Hartman, Tanner Gray, Lexi Caldwell, Areial Caldwell, Dallas Sparks, and James Sparks; four + one-on-the-way great-great-grandchildren, Pepper Hartman, Deegan Stover, Ella Stover, and Colette Schilke; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers are Kevin Hartman, Derrick Gray, Woodie Don Caldwell, Brandon Sparks, Monty Caldwell, Craig Stephen, and Tyler Hartman. Honorary bearer is Heath Hicks.

Time of viewing for family and friends will be Tuesday, July 14th from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.