Shelba (Jean) Rayburn

Shelba (Jean) Rayburn was born on Oct. 12, 1939 to Preston (Jack) and Mozelle Clifford in Tupelo, Okla. She learned to play the piano at an early age and often traveled as a young girl accompanying her father while he taught Singing Schools (singing conventions) such as Stamps & Baxter in Dallas. While attending Henrietta High School, she met her high school sweetheart, Glendel (Burris) Rayburn. The young couple married on April 19, 1957 and spent 55 years together investing tirelessly in the lives of their children, Randall (Randy), Jennifer, Rachel, and Travis.

Many will remember our mama as she graced many a church stage playing for church services, weddings, funerals and such over her lifetime. Her playing was effortless. But also many will remember her for her tremendous cooking skills and her grace in serving others. She knew how to love on people through food and lovingly served the community in this capacity for over 30 years. She was a humble servant of God washing the feet of whom all she met.

All who knew her best will remember her as the “energizer bunny.” Always going. Always doing. And so she did, until the very end. In her final moments, she gathered her children around her to pray. And as she prayed, she said “All I ask is that you love one another. Please, love one another!” John 13:4

Shelba Rayburn is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Rayburn, her parents, Jack and Mozelle Clifford, and brother, Jimmy Clifford.

She is survived by four children, Randy and Cindy Rayburn, Jennifer and Jim Bynum, Rachel and DeWayne Rains, Travis and Julie Rayburn; grandchildren, Troy Rayburn, Danielle Quinne, Tyler Bynum, Stormy Rains, Faith Bynum, Jentri Rayburn, Drew Rayburn; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Easton, Lincoln, Sophia, and Declan.

Carl Rayburn, DeWayne Rains, Troy Rayburn, Nathan Quinne, and Drew Rayburn will serve as pallbearers. Services will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17th. Officiated by Rev. Walt Spradling and assisted by Rev. Donny Custar. Interment will be at Byrd’s Prairie Cemetery, Tupelo. Family visitation will be Thursday, July 16, from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

