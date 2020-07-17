Death notices for Friday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Guadalupe Aguilar Sr., 70, a retired cotton gin worker, died on July 14, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. Services are pending with Craddock Funeral Home. (Craddock)

Thomas Joseph Davidson, 88, of Ardmore, oil production manager, died July 14, 2020. No services scheduled at this time. (Flanagan-Watts)

Joann Keithley, 83, of Ardmore, music teacher, died July 8, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas)

Burneyville

Marjorie Gloria Langford, 94, of Lone Grove, professional house cleaner, died July 16, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Eastman Cemetery – Eastman Community, Love County. (Flanagan-Watts)

Wilson

Ernie Lee Jones, 67 of Ardmore, former state park employee, died July 16, 2020. Services are 2 p.m. Monday, at the Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson. (Alexander-Gray)