Frank Wayne Sitterly

Services for Frank Wayne Sitterly will be held at Rawhide Cowboy Church, 1405 Gene Autry Road, Ardmore, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Frank was born Jan. 01, 1945, at Fairfax, Okla., to Claude and Virda Smith Sittlerly. He graduated with the class of 1963 of Medicine Lodge, Kan. He joined the U.S. Army and served 1964-67, part of that time spent in France as a mechanic keeping equipment ready to be shipped out. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Badge and the Good Conduct Medal. Frank retired from Mid America Pipeline and held various positions with cattle and ranch operations in the Texas and Oklahoma area and worked a couple of summers with the Lake Murray Parks Department.

He and Peg Evers were married Feb. 22, 2008, at First Baptist Church, Possum Kingdom Lake, Texas. Frank is survived by wife, Peg, one daughter, Annette, one sister, Connie, three grandchildren, Paige and husband, Chris, Nicholas and Taleshia, three great-grandchildren, Levi, Delilah and Jason Wayne, step-children, Mark and wife, Aylisa and grandchild, April, and great-grandchild, Chloe, Randy, Lee Anne and husband, Steve, and grandchild, Kyle and wife, Shanda and great-grandchildren, Brent, Maddy, Johnny and Benny, his dog and best friend, Hank and extended family who loved him very much.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild.

Frank loved his Lord, the cowboy way of life and the cowboy church and while he was able he enjoyed participating in ranch rodeos and other activities involving the arena, serving as arena team leader in past years. He was a member of Rawhide Cowboy Church where he served on the safety team.

An accomplished joke teller, Frank was also known for his numerous stories regarding episodes in his life.

Frank passed away July 15, 2020 with family at his side.

Services in charge of Craddock Funeral Home, Ardmore, with Trent Daniel, pastor of Rawhide and Mike Merritt, pastor of Cowboy Crossing officiating. Pallbearers will be Jerry White, Kris Bell, Brian Coulter, Wayne Morton, Bill Baker and Gary Clements.

Medicine Lodge Class of ’63 and friends of Medicine Lodge, Kan., will be honorary bearers.

Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta.

Visitation with family will be 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 17 at Craddock Funeral Home.

Per Frank’s request, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.