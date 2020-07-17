The Daily Ardmoreite

Helen Fern Seigler

Helen Fern Seigler 101, of Oakland, Okla., passed away, July 14, 2020 at her home in Oakland. She was born on May 16, 1919 in Archard Community, Marshall County Oklahoma to the late Elmer Cooper and Rachel Elkins Cooper. Fern was raised in Archard Community and graduated from Kingston High School. She later attended two years at Murray State College. Fern married Emit Frank Seigler in 1950 in Sulphur, and he preceded her in death. She moved to Fort Worth, Texas where she worked for General Dynamics and later Lockheed Martin for 30 plus years. After she retired, she moved to Oakland where she lived the rest of her life. Fern attended the Church of Christ and was active in Pickens Baptist Church. She enjoyed working with her flowers, being outside, shopping, going to garage sales and loved her cats and dogs.

She is survived by nieces: Carolyn Agan, Ardmore, Ann Rothrock and husband John, Fayetteville, Ark., great-nephew: Harold Peery, Madill, great-nieces: Pam Brandt, Fayetteville, Paula Grage, Fayetteville, great-great-nieces: Chelsea Peery, Ardmore, Caroline Grage, Fayetteville, great-great-nephew: Justin Peery, Madill, Jackson Brandt, Fayetteville, great-great-great-nephew: Zayden King, Ardmore.

Visitation will be Friday, July 17th at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Okla.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery, Oakland. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.