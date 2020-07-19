The Daily Ardmoreite

Barbara Massad Simon

Barbara Massad Simon aka “Grandmommer” passed away July 16, 2020. Per Barbara’s request the services will be private with limited obit information. She was just not one to make a big to do about things. But she wanted everyone to know her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and her customers and friends at The Barklee Collection.

She loved to travel for both business and leisure, and she looked forward to huge holiday Lebanese feasts surrounded by her family. She was a life-long member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her son Buddy Simon of Ardmore and his family, son, Patrick Simon and Kirstie and their son Sheppard Simon. His daughter Megan Simon Dabbs and Valer Bobak and their children, Cooper, Harlow, Maxim and Anika. Daughter, Kimberlee Jordan and her children, Mary Elizabeth Hoehn and her husband Hunter and their children French and Walter Hoehn. Katty Gasbarra and her husband Chris their children Helen and William Gasbarra. Carl Jordan and Jeff Jordan. And dear family friend Caren Braunagel.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to St. Philip’s Episcopal Church.