Donna Kay Kennedy

POOLEVILLE — Graveside services for Ms. Donna Kay Kennedy, 69, of Pooleville are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Pooleville Cemetery with Rev. Mike Johnston officiating. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton, 65 Golf Course Rd.

Donna Kay was born on Nov. 15, 1950 at Pooleville to Mr. R.C. Kennedy and Ms. Mary Lee Foster. She departed this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home in Pooleville.

Donna Kay was raised and lived in the Pooleville area all of her life. She attended school at Fox graduating high school there. Donna Kay loved to crochet, making many keepsakes for her family. She always enjoyed being with her family. Donna Kay had attended church in Pooleville.

Preceding her in death is her father, Mr. R.C. Kennedy; grandmother, who raised her, Edith Kennedy; and a sister, Carolyn Kennedy.

Survivors include her family, Mr. Bill Needham and wife Tinkey of Clemscott, Ralph Needham and wife Kathy of Healdton, and Rhonda Guzzo of Pooleville; numerous other family and close friends.

Honorary bearers are Bill Needham, Billy Needham, Nick Needham, and Ralph Needham.

