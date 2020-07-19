The Daily Ardmoreite

Ernie Lee Jones

WILSON — Funeral Services for Mr. Ernie Lee Jones, 67, of Lone Grove, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Alexander Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Wilson with Bro. Billy Holder officiating. Interment will follow to Lone Grove West Memorial Cemetery. Services are in the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Ernie was born April 29, 1953 in Ardmore to the late Mr. Calvin Lee Jones and Mrs. Christine Marie (Jackson) Jones. He departed from this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the VA Center in Ardmore, after a lengthy illness.

Ernie was raised in Lone Grove, attended school there and worked for the State Park at Lake Murray in 1968-1971 as a cook and in maintenance. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1971 during his senior year. He obtained his GED in Nuernberg, Germany in 1973. Ernie was stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., during his basic training and was trained as an AIT in Fort Knox, Ky., as a Sherman Tank Operator and Loader. He then was assigned to an armored unit in West Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1977. Ernie enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, skiing and he really enjoyed attending church at Lone Grove Assembly of God Church and when he could at Ringling Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ.

Preceding him in death is his father, Calvin; grandparents, Bev and Rosie Jones and William and Ola Jackson.

Ernie is survived by his mother, Christine Jones of Lone Grove; sister, Carolyn Morriss and husband J.R. of Lone Grove; nephew Jerrel Miller and wife KaSandra of Lone Grove; niece, Jamie Miller and Dustin Brackeen of Lone Grove; special uncle, Gene Jackson and wife Virginia of Courtney; great-nieces, Melanie Conway, Danielle Idleman, LaTisha Miller, Monica Miller and Makina Brackeen; great nephew, Wyatt Parsons; four great great nieces and two great great nephews; a host of cousins, extended family and friends.

Casket bearers will be Jerrel Miller, Terry Shaver, Randall Jackson, Dustin Brackeen, Wayne Jackson and Bryan Carver.

Family visitation is scheduled Sunday evening from 6 - 8 p.m. at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Memories and pictures may be shared online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.