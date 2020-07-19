The Daily Ardmoreite

Guadalupe Aguilar Sr.

Funeral services for Guadalupe Aguilar Sr. are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday in the Craddock Memorial Chapel. Father Kevin Ratterman will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s cemetery.

Guadalupe was born in Lamesa, Texas on Feb. 8, 1950 to Juan and Isabel (Cienega) Aguilar Sr. He passed this life on July 14, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.

He was retired from a cotton gin in Lamesa.

Guadalupe is survived by sons; Danny Aguilar, Joe Aguilar, Bobby Aguilar of Ardmore; daughters, Nancy A. Mendez of Austin, Texas, Rosa Aguilar of Ardmore, Ruth Aguilar of Ardmore, Diane A. Sanchez of Austin, Cathy A. Ramirez of Ardmore; brothers, Juan Aguilar, Ramon Aguilar, Amador Aguilar, Tony Aguilar, Reynaldo Aguilar, Luis Martin Aguilar, Victor Aguilar and Manuel Aguilar; sisters, Margarita Aguilar, Maria A. Vara, Anita A. Portillo, Susie A. Hernandez and San Juana Aguilar all of Lamesa. He is also survived by 37 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isabel C. Aguilar and Juan Aguilar Sr. Son; Guadalupe Agular Jr.; brothers, Baltazar Aguilar, Jose Aguilar, Chilo Aguilar, Pablo Aguilar, and Luis Aguilar. Sister; Felipe Diaz Aguilar and Ilaria A. Hernandez.

