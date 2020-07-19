The Daily Ardmoreite

Joann Keithley

Beloved Ardmore educator of music, Miss Joann Keithley, passed away July 8, 2020 at a Whitesboro, Texas health and rehabilitation center at the age of 83 years and 6 days. Miss Keithley was born July 2, 1937 at Durant, Okla., to the late William Rex "Bill" Keithley and Amy Lee (Hilburn) Keithley.

Miss Keithley received a bachelor's degree from Southeastern State University and did graduate studies in New York, Ohio, Missouri, Texas, Arkansas, Iowa and Oklahoma.

After teaching for six years at Colbert, Okla., she moved to Ardmore in 1967 and joined the Ardmore public school system, teaching in Ardmore for 23 years until retiring in 1990 and fulfilling a 29-year career in music education.

An accomplished pianist, Miss Keithley began giving private piano lessons at the age of 12. While teaching in Ardmore she was named Ardmore's Teacher of the Year in 1985; also the Zone 13 Teacher of the Year and was a finalist for the 1985 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

A member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, where she was the church pianist and director of music, Miss Keithley was also a member of the Oklahoma Federation of Music Clubs, the Music Teachers National Association, the National Guild of Piano Teachers, the Music Educators National Conference and the American Association of Retired Persons; also the Carter County, Oklahoma and National Teacher's Associations.

In addition to her parents, she is reunited with her brother, Rex L. Keithley, who predeceased her.

A Gathering of Remembrance service for Miss Keithley will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home conducted by Pastor John Hollon, Associate Pastor of the First United Methodist Church. Inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery, Durant, on Wednesday, July 22.

Cremation-With-Care was provided by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory.