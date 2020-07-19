The Daily Ardmoreite

Julian "Red" Davis

ORR — Graveside Services for Mr. Julian "Red" Davis, 96, formerly of Orr, are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Orr Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ringling.

Red was born Oct. 5, 1923 at home in Ringling to the late Mr. William "Bill" L. and Mrs. Really Jewel (Blackburn) Davis. He departed this life on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Noble.

Red was raised at Orr attending school there. He left school early to help on the farm. He joined the United States Army during WWII serving honorably from 1943 to 1946. He served in New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan. Once he returned home, Red farmed and ranched, then was employed for the Natural Gas Co. in Fox as a roustabout hand, and later delivered bakery goods before becoming a career truck driver for Mistletoe Express and C&H. He later owned and operated his own truck.

Red married the former Ms. Bobbie Ruth Gilcrease on Aug. 21, 1948 at Gainesville, Texas. They made their home in Sherman, Texas from 1959 until he moved to Noble Nursing Home after Bobbie's passing June 22, 2013.

Those also preceding him are his parents and brothers, Claudie, Foye and Dee.

Survivors include his sister, Bonnie Newcomb of Noble; brother, Bill Davis of Oklahoma City and several nieces and nephews.

