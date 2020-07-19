The Daily Ardmoreite

Lonnie Carriker

Lonnie was born in Wilson, Sept. 16, 1940 to Thomas Oscar and Irene Alexander Carriker. Lonnie’s dad was drafted into the Army during WWII, killed and buried in the Netherlands. Lonnie’s mother worked at several business in Wilson but her greatest joy was selling Stanley and Avon products. Lonnie at a very early age delivered The Ardmoreite until after he graduated college. Lonnie met and married Billie Jean Pratt in Warner, at Connors State college on May 20, 1960. Lonnie’s next scholarship was at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, where he majored in social studies, played football, and worked part time at a service station/motel.

Their son Tom was born April 4th, 1961 in Muskogee, and their Daughter, Tammie Green was born Nov. 11, 1963 in Wilson. Upon graduation Lonnie worked for the Department of Human services in many areas, AFDC, disabled children’s unit, vocational rehabilitation counselor, and the last few years as a sexual abuse investigator. His wife, Jean taught school.

Both Lonnie and Jean retired early, and both taught in several towns in Texas. Lonnie was also coaching several sports. The superintendent came to Lonnie and said five young men wanted to play golf. 'All you have to do is get out of school a half day and take them to tournaments. The Pro at the golf course said your coach has to be here when you practice.' So, Lonnie told the boys they had to teach him how to play golf. He bought a used set of left-handed gold clubs for $25 at a secondhand store…and the rest is history. Yes, he did make a hole-in-one, His proudest moment.

Lonnie and Jean retired from teaching/coaching in Texas and moved to Ardmore. Lonnie spent every day at Lake Murray Golf Course, yes, Sunday after church too. His wife volunteered at Mercy, Ardmore Village, Methodist Church Clothes Closet and taught as an adjunct professor for Southeastern at Ardmore's higher education center.

In 2010 Lonnie and Jean became “The Happy Travelers” for the next 10 years seeing all 50 states, most state Capitols, and many National Parks.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Thomas and Irene Carriker.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jean of the home in Lone Grove; daughter, Tammie Green and husband Joseph of Farmington, Ark.; son, Tom Carriker and wife Cindy of Phoenix; brother, Frank Carriker of Wilson; five grandchildren, Trey Carriker, Jamie Johnson and husband Harley, Tim Adams and wife Samantha, Cale Carriker and Kyle Carriker; seven great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends.

Memories are asked to be shared at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or any charity of your choice.