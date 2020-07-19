The Daily Ardmoreite

Marjorie Gloria Langford

Graveside services for Marjorie Gloria Langford of Lone Grove, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Eastman Cemetery in the Eastman Community, Love County, Oklahoma, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Marietta, Okla. Officiating will be Pastor Brett Alberda.

Marjorie was born on May 12, 1925, in Enville, to Jesse Emery and Inez (Wilson) Montgomery. She passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her residence, at the age of 95.

Marjorie was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Enville High School. She married Kirby Langford in Gainesville, Texas and he preceded her in death in 1995. Marjorie worked as a professional house cleaner for area residents. She loved traveling and visiting with people. Marjorie loved her family and friends. Her grandkids were the light of her life.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Survivors include daughter, Kathy Langford-Tharp and husband Allen of Lone Grove; son, Jimmy Langford and wife Denise of Ardmore; six grandchildren, Kirby Langford, Jimmy Langford, Skylar Langford, Seth Langford and wife Leah, and Keyla Langford all of Ardmore and Amanda Reyes of New York; and four great-grandchildren.

"Our family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the staff of Cross Timbers Hospice and her caregiver Sandy Acox."