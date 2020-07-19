The Daily Ardmoreite

Wayman Woodley

A private family service for Clyde Wayman Woodley will be held this week at the Craddock Funeral home with the Rev. H.H. Davis and Rev. Jonathan Yandell officiating. They will have a come and go visitation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at the Craddock Funeral Home for friends to come and pay their respects. Please respect the COVID-19 protocol. There will be an opportunity for friends to sign cards, which will be attached to a balloon and placed in a seat at the service. The service will be private, but it will be livestreamed at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 21 on YouTube live.

Clyde Wayman Woodley was born May 12, 1932 in Newport, Okla., to Clyde Ernest and Bonnie Mae (Cypert) Woodley. He passed this life on July 16, 2020 in an Oklahoma City hospital at the age of 88. He and Joyce Burns were married May 16, 1953 in Ardmore.

He graduated from Ardmore High School in 1950 and served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1950-1962. He began his banking career at Exchange National Bank in 1951, and then went to First National Bank from 1969 to 1980. He then left to work for First Community Bank in Lone Grove until 1990 when he returned to First National until his retirement in 1996. After retirement, Wayman faithfully served on the First National Bank Board of Directors until July 16, 2020. Wayman was also an active volunteer for the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Red Cross, 4-H and served on the Plainview School Board. He also was a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club.

Wayman accepted the Lord as his Savior at a very young age and served the Lord all of his life. He served in various capacities in the church, including Sunday School teacher and the Board of Deacons. Most recently, he participated in the planting of Summit Church in Ardmore. Wayman was a gentle and kind man who led his family by example. He was a man of wisdom and cared more about others than himself. Wayman had a unique way of making everyone he met feel special. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He spent his life serving the Lord, caring for and helping people. He will truly be missed.

Wayman is survived by his loving and caring wife of 67 years, Joyce of the home; two sons, Randall Woodley and his wife Carrie and Mark Woodley and his wife Sharon all of Ardmore; four granddaughters, Mandi Cox and her husband, Todd, Angela Yandell and her husband Jonathan, Megan Hargis and her husband, Bryce, and Teegan Woodley; six great-grandchildren, Brycen Cox, Kylie Cox, Roman Yandell, Boston Hargis, Eva Jane Yandell, and London Hargis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Bonnie Woodley, brother, Delman Woodley and sister, Editha Covey.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be left to Summit Church at Ardmoresummit.church/give.

Online condolences can be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.