The Daily Ardmoreite

Charles M. Williams

Graveside services for Charles M. Williams are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22nd at Provence Cemetery.

Charles Williams was born Dec. 9, 1939 to Lillie Mae (Oxford) and Harvey T.L. Williams in Oklahoma City. He attended schools in Oklahoma City schools as well as Choctaw High School. Charles also took classes in the military, Vo-Tech, and books through the library.

He lived in Oklahoma City for nineteen years and nine months then enlisted in the United States Army in September of 1959. Charles was sent to Georgia where he was discharged on Aug. 29, 1961 achieving the rank of SPC E-4. In December of that year he joined the United States Marine Corp and moved to California. While in the corps, Charles went to the Cuba missile crisis, Okinawa, Japan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Vietnam. He was discharged from the Marines in April of 1965 achieving the rank of Corporal. On Oct. 25, 1964, Charles married Hattie Marie Minyard. They then moved to Oklahoma in Midway Village, and he began working for Townley’s Dairy. In April of 1968 they wife moved to Ardmore to work for Colvert’s Dairy where he remained until 1983. Charles was then employed with Ardmore City Schools where he retired from on Feb. 1, 2000.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Lillie Mae Williams; sisters Doris, Lillice, Harvette, Birgina, and brothers Joe and Mark Williams.

He is survived by his cousins, nieces, and nephews all around the United States.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.