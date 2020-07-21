The Daily Ardmoreite

Imagene Robinson

Services for Imagene Robinson are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22nd, in the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Reverend Royce McClendon officiating. Interment will follow at Newport Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home. Imagene Christian Robinson was born Aug. 4th, 1929 to Henry Lee Christian and Nellie Bumgarner Christian in Deese, Okla. She went to meet her Savior on July 18th, 2020 at the age of 90.

Imagene was raised in the Newport area. She married Leonard (Red) Robinson on Jan. 7th, 1949 in Gainesville, Texas. From this marriage they raised one Daughter, Carol Ann Robinson and three Sons, Stephen Jay Robinson, Kenneth Lynn Robinson, and Kevin Lee Robinson. Imagene was a homemaker for many years before becoming a cook for Plainview School. Combining her passions of cooking and serving others, she took great pride in her work. Growing up during the Great Depression, she developed the ability to create delicious meals out of seemingly nothing. No one ever left her home hungry. She was a kind and caring woman who loved everyone she met. She was a selfless lady who always put everyone before herself. Even in her final days, she worried more about others than herself. She was a hard worker spending many hours working on the family farm with her children. She always told her family “it’s through thick and thin that we make life better.” A strong Christian woman, she was a member of the Stobtown Freewill Baptist Church.

Imagene was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Nellie Christian; Brothers, JC Christian and twin brother Barber Gene Christian; Sisters, Maudie Putman and Marquette Herring and Daughter, Carol Robinson.

She is survived by her husband Leonard of the home; a Sister-in-Law Shirley Christian of Newport; three sons, Steve and wife, Susie; Kenneth and wife, Lori; Kevin and wife, Angie all of Newport; grandchildren, Rodney and Tanya Green of Lone Grove; Jackie and Clay Jackson of Stillwater; Joshua and Holly Robinson of Fox; Jeremiah and Jennifer Robinson of Kiefer; Derrick Robinson of Oklahoma City; Kolby Robinson of Newport; Kenzi Robinson of Durant; and Katlin and Dereck Esteph of Idabel; 17 Great-Grandchildren; eight Great-Great-Grandchildren; numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Pallbearers are five of her Grandsons, Rodney Green, Joshua Robinson, Derrick Robinson, Kolby Robinson, and Dereck Esteph and Eric Miller.

Honorary Pallbearers are Jerry Christian, Lester Ford, Dan Harris, David Putman, Joe Christian, J.D. Balthrop and Larry Miller. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.