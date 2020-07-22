Death notices for Wednesday

DEATHS

Ardmore

Laverna Jones, age 96, the WWII Army Veteran died May 5, 2020, in a Health Care Facility in Los Angeles. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday morning in KIRK FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, with his nephew, the Rev. Carl Loftis, officiating. His remains will be buried in Clearview Cemetery. (KIRK)

Betty Elizabeth Muncrief, 76, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home)