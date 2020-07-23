The Daily Ardmoreite

Betty Elizabeth Muncrief

Funeral services for Betty Elizabeth Muncrief, 76, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, in the Emmanuel Baptist Church conducted by Reverend Donny Custar. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Her grandsons and son-in-laws will serve as pallbearers and nephews are honorary bearers.

Betty Elizabeth Muncrief passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in an Oklahoma City hospital. Daughter of the late Marvin Jesse Louis and Elizabeth Lee (Blanton) Vaughn, Betty was born April 19, 1944, in Ardmore. A graduate of Ardmore High School, the class of 1962, she then took classes at Southern Oklahoma Technology Center through East Central University. For a time she served as the Registrar of S.O.T. C. and the Higher Education Center, now University Center of Southern Oklahoma.

Betty and Arnold Wayne Muncrief were married Aug. 5, 1966 in Ardmore. The parents of two daughters, Shelly and Tammy, they would have celebrated their fifty-fourth wedding anniversary this year.

Betty enjoyed sports with her family and friends, especially playing softball. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, and often sang in the choir.

Betty is now reunited with her parents, brothers, Jesse, John, David and Joe Vaughn, sister-in-law Anita Vaughn and brother-in-law, Bill Summers, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her loving husband, Arnold Muncrief; her two daughters, that she loved dearly and their husbands, Shelly and Nathan Ellis and Tammy and Brad Odom; her grandchildren, they were all so special and loved by her, Gabrielle Coleman, Jacob Coleman, Kylie Ellis, William Ellis, Baron Odom and fiancé Shawnia Christensen; Broderic Odom, Bo Odom, Bradi Odom; Ashlee Burger and Wesley Moore. Her brothers, Wayne Vaughn, Richard Vaughn and wife, Tammy, sisters, Peggy Johnston and husband, Bill, Nancy Summers, Phyllis Julian and husband, Harold, Anita Vanbebber and husband, Jerry.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Thursday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.