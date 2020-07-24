Death notices for Friday

DEATHS

Ardmore

Curtis Ray Harris, 92, Retired Paint Contractor, died July 22, 2020, in Anna, Texas. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Craddock Memorial Chapel. Family visitation will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at funeral home. (Craddock)

Janie Marie Pearson, of Springer, Co-Owner of the Tire Shop, passed away July 22, 2020. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory)

Joyce Emogene (Thompson) Thomison, age 90, passed away on July 22, 2020, in Ardmore. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park.(Griffin~Hillcrest)