DEATHS

Ardmore

Nanette Bramlett, 67, of Ardmore, interior designer, died July 26, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Services pending. (Craddock)

Sulphur

Paul Edward Moore, 91, died Friday, July 24, 2020. Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Sulphur United Methodist Church. (DeArman)