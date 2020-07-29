The Daily Ardmoreite

Bobby (Bob) Joe Slate

Bobby (Bob) Joe Slate, 89, entered heaven on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Fort

Smith, Ark. He was born on March 26, 1931 in Seminole, Okla., to Joe and Irene

(Woods) Slate. He moved to Healdton while in high school, graduated in

1949, and married Joanne Roberts later that year. They remained in Oklahoma

until he was drafted into the U.S. Army, which took them to Louisiana and

California. They moved to Ardmore, and he was employed by First National

Bank of Ardmore for six years. They returned to Healdton, and he worked at

the Bank of Healdton for 32 years and retired in 1993. He and Joanne moved to

Van Buren, Ark., in 2000. He worked part-time at A-1 Mini Storage until 2011. He

loved his family and friends and showed them God’s love by his example. He

faithfully served as the church song leader and a deacon. He loved making his

family and friends laugh, kept a positive attitude, enjoyed snow skiing and playing

golf, and was generous with his time and money.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Beverly Balis and Luc of Fort Smith,

and Lisa McRoberts and David of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Tatianna and Jared

Balis of Fort Smith, Paige Sirmans of Sherman, Texas, and Ashley Burgess of Bells,

Texas; great-granddaughters, Chloe and Braylee Loy of Sherman; brother-in-law,

Mansel Holmes and sister-in-law, Jeanene of Shreveport, La.; sister-in-law, Judy

Woodard and brother-in-law, Woody of Blanchard, as well as many other

wonderful family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Slate,

after 65 years of marriage; grandson, Shane Loy; sister, LaVerne Holmes; sister-in-

law, Polly Vevurka and brother-in-law, Mike.

A service honoring the life of Bobby Joe Slate will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 31,

2020, at Evangel Temple in Fort Smith. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at the

Fort Smith National Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church, Evangel Temple, PO Box

1077, Fort Smith, AR 72902. To make online donations, visit www.excitinget.com.