Death notices for Wednesday

The Daily Ardmoreite

DEATHS

Ardmore

Nanette Bramlett, 67, Ardmore resident, worked as an interior designer, died July 26, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Private services will be at St. Philip's Episcopal Church with Father Michael Stephenson. Memorials may be made to St. Philip's Memorial Fund, the Ardmore Day Nursery or St. John's Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, Wis. (Craddock)

JoAnn Gage, 73, retired housekeeper, died Sunday, July 26, at Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Minnie Hartwell Memorial Chapel at Tishomingo Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Fountain officiating. (Tishomingo Funeral Home)