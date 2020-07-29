The Daily Ardmoreite

William Presson Manner

William Presson Manner was born Oct. 26, 1930 in Milan, Tenn. He went to be with Jesus on Monday, July 27, 2020. He graduated from Milan High School in 1950, and then served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954.

Bill met Clare Manner at First Baptist Church in Ardmore where they married in 1955. They moved to Martin, Tenn., where he attended the University of Tennessee. They lived in Martin for two years to study business.

Bill was a postal carrier with the United States Postal Service in Ardmore for 30 years before his retirement in 1985.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Clare Manner; a daughter, Tricia (Curtis) Bridges of Hazel Green, Ala.; a son, David (Karen) Manner of Topeka, Kan.; three granddaughters and two grandson-in-laws, Jessa (Cullen) Swearingen, Topeka; Caitlin (Grant) Titus, Lynchburg, Va.; and Gabrielle Bridges, Hazel Green. He is also survived by a sister, Annie Rose Campbell, Goodlettsville, Tenn.

He was preceded in death by a son, Charles (Chuck) Manner.

The memorial service will be for immediate family only on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Craddock Funeral Home, Ardmore. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church, Ardmore Legacy Fund. Craddock funeral home will be available from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m, Wednesday, July 29, for anyone wishing to pay their respects and sign the guest book.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.